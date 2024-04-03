According to the survey conducted by IPIS in March, and published in the MRT show Objective, the candidate for the president of the Republic of Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, maintains a constant lead over Stevo Pendarovski in the new survey in electoral units 2 and 6. In IE 2, the largest number of respondents they support Siljanovska Davkova with 23%, followed by her

Pendarovski with 14.1%, Osmani with 7.6%, Dimitrievski with 7.4% and Taravari with 6.6% of those surveyed. 4.8% gave their support for Vankovski, and 1.5% for Jakimovski, while 8.5% answered for a candidate, 17.4% did not want to say and 9% did not have an answer. In the sixth constituency in March of the question for which presidential candidate they would vote for in the upcoming elections, the largest number of respondents, i.e. 25.5% answered that they would support Taravari, 22.4% would vote for Osmani, 9.4% for Siljanovska Davkova, 6% for Pendarovski, and Dimitrievski 2.5%. Vankovska and Jakimovski have support below 1%, 14.3% said neither, 13.4% did not want to say, and 5.7% had no answer.