President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, leading a state and church delegation to Rome and the Vatican, laid flowers at the memorial plaque honoring Ss. Cyril and Methodius, located at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Siljanovska Davkova and the delegation previously attended a prayer service at the tomb of St. Cyril at the Basilica of San Clemente in Rome. This event was part of the celebrations for the holiday, following their audience with Pope Francis on Thursday.

Later on Friday, Siljanovska Davkova is scheduled to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. This marks her first trip abroad as head of state.