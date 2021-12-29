The Skopje court accepted the charges brought by state prosecutors against Zoran Zaev’s former chief of staff Dragan Raskovski.

The IT professor is charged with ordering the purchase of software that was not needed from a company that he had set up, pocketing over 80,000 EUR. He was detained in April and was released into house arrest in June.

Meanwhile, he faces numerous other allegations, including the most recent one – that he received a Dodge Viper as a gift for his wife from a company to which he allowed the use of state owned land.