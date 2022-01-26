Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi is procrastinating on the proposal from VMRO-DPMNE for quick changes to the electoral code that would reduce the deadline needed to hold early elections to just 45 days. VMRO is proposing that the rule mandating that a technical Government is put in place for 100 days before the elections is scrapped, and wants it put to a vote as soon as possible.

But Xhaferi today said that he first needs to have the bill translated into Albanian, and also, have it sent to the State Electoral Commission to get its expert opinion.

At the moment, the conditions to put it to a vote have not been met, Xhaferi told the press.