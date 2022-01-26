The DE LEGE law firm, co-owned by SDSM member of Parliament Snezana Kaleska – Vanceva, has received 55,000 EUR in contracts from various public institutions over the past four years. VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski said that this sudden influx of contracts for the company raises suspicion that the contracts were rigged.

The institutions that hired DE LEGE include the Education Ministry, the Energy Agency, the Foreign Investment Agency and others. Why did they choose precisely this law firm? The answer is clear, it’s due to the influence of Senzana Kaleska – Vanceva. This is just one of the numerous side channels that SDSM uses to pump out public money into the coffers of their officials, Arsovski said.