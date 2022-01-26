Despite the record infection rate, the Committee on infectious diseases is recommending that both elementary and high-schools reopen on February 1st with in-person classes.

The winter break was extended by over a week, as Macedonia is experiencing a major new wave of the epidemic, that is by far the most virulent, while not as deadly as the previous waves.

Given the initial reports of hospital bed shortages, the Committee is also recommending that the 8th of September hospital in Skopje reopens one of its Covid wards, and that smallerr two clinics that were converted into Covid centers continue to work in that capacity.