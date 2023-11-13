Rosen Zhelyazkov, the chairperson of the Bulgarian National Assembly, is scheduled to visit the Macedonian Parliament on Monday for a working visit. Following their meeting, Zhelyazkov and Talat Xhaferi, the Speaker of the Macedonian Parliament, will inaugurate the “Silver Thrace” exhibition at the Archeological Museum of Macedonia.

1,700 objects from 18 national, regional, and local museums in Bulgaria will be on show as part of the exhibition, which is being coordinated by the Bulgaria National Archaeological Museum.

The Chairperson of the Bulgarian Assembly is scheduled to visit the St. Spas Church in Skopje prior to his visit, where he will lay a wreath at the tomb of Goce Delchev, according to Bulgarian media. Zhelyazkov will then go to an event in Skopje that is hosted by the Bulgarian Cultural and Information Center, where he will hand vouchers for Internet training to disabled children, their parents and teachers.