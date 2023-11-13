One of the first projects of the new VMRO-DPMNE government will be the improvement of the railway network, promises leader Hristijan Mickoski.
In a situation where Macedonia has practically no railway and when the only train going to Bitola stopped, the new government will have a difficult task to restore travel by train.
The bad situation in rail traffic was also noted by the European Commission in the progress report.
There is no political commitment for the necessary railway reforms – the EC stated.
