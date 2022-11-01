In his Alfa TV interview, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski presented the party’s proposal for a fast railway line along the Vardar river valley, that would be financially supported by the European Union and would connect Macedonia to Serbia and Greece.

This project will mean faster development, strategic positioning for our country and will guarantee our stability and security. Nobody would allow instability in Macedonia if a major communication artery goes through our country, Nikoloski said.

He added that the project would mean quick movement of goods to Vienna, Budapest and Berlin, and could be part of EU’s green investments program, that provides the continent becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Nikoloski called on the EU to support this project, estimated at 2.5 billion EUR. He warned that the current government is unable to finish the half done highway between Kicevo and Ohrid, let alone manage a much greater project like the one he’s proposing.