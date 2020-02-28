The 30th edition of the Strumica carnival closed Thursday and remaining carnival activities, which were supposed to run through March 4, have been cancelled, the carnival’s organization board president Aleksandar Cicimov told MIA.
Although there is still no official government decision to cancel events and gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, organizers have decided to cancel the carnival and remaining carnival activities.
I cancelled the participation of all groups that were supposed to come to the carnival. I was up all night and I was literally returning some groups from the border. I plan to hold a press conference with Mayor Kosta Janevski during the day to provide more details, said Cicimov.
