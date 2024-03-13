The appeal against Aleksandar Gjorchevski’s detention order—his father killed 14-year-old Vanja Gjorchevska—was dismissed by the Supreme Court as unfounded.

“Following a public session held on March 13, 2024, the Criminal Council at the Supreme Court of the Republic of North Macedonia decided to reject as unfounded the appeal from defendant A.Gj., presented through defense attorney Vladimir Tufegdzhikj, and to uphold the decision of the Skopje-based Appellate Court,” the court stated in a press release.

The Supreme Court’s ruling follows the public hearing on the appeal against Aleksandar Gjorchevski’s detention order on Wednesday. During the hearing, the prosecution argued that the evidence proved a well-founded suspicion, while the defense argued that the detention was preventive and hence unlawful.The Skopje-based Appellate Court’s ruling to dismiss an appeal against extending the suspect Aleksandar Gjorchevski’s detention order until April 3, 2024 as unfounded prompted the appeal to the Supreme Court.

Following reports of her disappearance on November 27, Vanja Gjorchevska, 14, was discovered dead close to Skopje on December 3. Panche Zhezhovski, 74, was discovered dead close to Veles on December 3 following reports of his disappearance on November 24.

Ljupcho Palevski-Palcho, the case’s primary suspect, is being held in custody in Turkey pending extradition. He is accused of kidnapping and murder. Velibor Manev, Vlatko Keshishov, and Bore Videvski are suspects in Skopje, where they are being held on charges of kidnapping and accessory to murder. Aleksandar Gjorchevski, Vanja’s father, is who is also being held, has been accused of accessory to abduction and is suspected of disclosing details about his daughter’s morning routine. On the suggestion of a capable prosecutor, the Criminal Court in Skopje lifted Stefan Dimovski’s detention order. Dimovski was the driver of Ljupcho Palevski, also known as Palcho, the main suspect in the murders of Vanja Gjorchevska and Panche Zhezhovski, from Serbia to Turkey.