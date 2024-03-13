The Government’s behavior towards the international community, including towards our neighbors, is subservient behavior and it does not lead toward building a relationship of partners or good neighbors. In order to build a partnership and good neighborly relationship, we must have a two-way street, stated the President of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski in the show “Klan Direct” on Klan TV.

President Mickoski continued and added that it is a lie that by changing the Constitution Macedonia will be a member of the EU.

It is a lie that with the change of the Constitution as imagined by the current Government, Macedonia will be a member of the European Union. It is not true, it is a lie. Anyone who spreads that propaganda is lying, blatantly lying and trying to manipulate the citizens. Why? Because this Government accepted that the bilateral agreements with official Sofia and the Prespa agreement with official Athens should be part of the Negotiating Framework with the EU. We see the consequences today. It was only thanks to the quick and timely action of Pance Toskovski, at least we don’t have huge queues, we don’t have the congestion that we had in the time of Oliver Spasovski. Those are the consequences we saw, Mickoski said, referring to the disastrous process of replacing passports and other identity documents as requested with the Prespa Treaty.

Mickoski said that VMRO-DPMNE fought off violent pressures from the Government, to change the Constitution again, this time in line with the Bulgarian demands.

We remained united in our resistance because we believe that what the Government is doing is wrong. First they lied to the international community that they will deliver what they promised (to Bulgaria) and now they are lying to their own people, that with the change to the Constitution Macedonia is goign to become an EU member state. That is not true, Mickoski said.

He pointed to the subsequent demands that Bulgaria is already delivering, that will come after the changes to the Constitution. “When we ask whether this is really the final concessions Macedonia will be required to make, they reply that there is no guarantee for that”.