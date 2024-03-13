“In light of the current figures, I anticipate Professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova to advance to the second round as the frontrunner, with the incumbent President Stevo Pendarovski following closely behind. I project that the margin after the initial round will exceed 100,000 votes in favor of Siljanovska over Pendarovski,” stated Hristijan Mickoski, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, during an appearance on the program Klan Direct, aired on Klan TV