“In light of the current figures, I anticipate Professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova to advance to the second round as the frontrunner, with the incumbent President Stevo Pendarovski following closely behind. I project that the margin after the initial round will exceed 100,000 votes in favor of Siljanovska over Pendarovski,” stated Hristijan Mickoski, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, during an appearance on the program Klan Direct, aired on Klan TV
If the elections were held today, VMRO-DPMNE would have 56 and SDSM 25 deputies, says Mickoski, who expects a convincing victory.
Macedonia News
.
