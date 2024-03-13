Today, during the continuation of the 145th and 148th sessions, Parliament approved amendments to the Law on Media and the Law on Games of Chance and Entertainment Games. Additionally, during the 148th session, Members of Parliament (MPs) voted on the Draft Law to amend the Law on Scientific and Research Activity.

Earlier in the day, during the 140th, 138th, and 135th sessions, several laws were passed. These include the Law on the Guarantee of Obligations under the Loan Agreement for the Financing of the Regional Gasification Project, which involves a partnership between the state-owned NOMAGAS Skopje Natural Gas Transmission Joint Stock Company and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Other laws passed cover fisheries and aquaculture, payment services, and road systems.

During the initial reading, Parliament passed laws regarding amnesty, amendments and additions to the Law on the Ombudsman. Additionally, the Financial Plan for 2024 of the Regulatory Commission for Energy, Water Services, and Municipal Waste Management Services was approved, along with the Decision on determining the percentage of allocation from the total annual income to finance the operation of the Regulatory Commission for Energy, Water Services, and Municipal Waste Management Services for 2024.