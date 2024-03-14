In his inaugural official gathering, Caretaker Minister of Health Ilir Demiri convened with UNICEF Representative to Macedonia, Patrizia DiGiovanni, to explore avenues for enhancing the effectiveness of healthcare services and childhood immunization. This dialogue was disclosed through a press release from the Ministry of Health.

Demiri elucidated the current outbreak of whooping cough in Skopje and outlined the measures undertaken to mitigate its spread.

Attendees at the meeting raised concerns regarding the inadequate coverage of whooping cough vaccination, along with other preventable diseases outlined in the nation’s immunization regimen for young children.

As per the official statement, UNICEF affirmed its commitment to sustaining support for public health communication initiatives aimed at reinstating confidence in both the healthcare system and vaccination protocols.