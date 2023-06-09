At the Wednesday leadership meeting, the VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski offered three dates for early general elections, or forming of a broad transitional government in office until the next regular elections, protection of the Macedonian identity, and continuation of the EU integration processes, he revealed in an interview with Sitel TV.

“I conveyed to PM Kovacevski my proposal for early elections this Autumn, and I also offered three possible dates: September 24, October 1, and October 8. The defeated party would support the winner in the protection of the Macedonian national interests”, Mickoski said.

He clarified his position for delayed validity of the constitutional amendments. If such transitional Government is formed, the Parliament would start the process of adopting the constitutional amendments prior to the deadline in November, but the final voting to include the amendments to the Constitution would take place only when the EU member countries’ parliaments start the ratification of the accession decree.

The opposition leader also offered to lobby among the EU member countries’ PMs to introduce to the European Council a request for some kind of a declaration or decree that would acknowledge the Macedonian culture, language, history, traditions.

“Everyone claims that they have nothing against the Macedonian identity, so that shouldn’t be a problem. With a document issued by EU’s highest body, consisted of head of states and governments, we will have strong guarantees that we won’t be forced to make more concession harmful to our identity”, Mickoski explained, adding that the process will also reveal our eastern neighbor’s real intentions concerning the Macedonian identity.

Furthermore, Mickoski offered to lobby, on behalf of the transitional government and through the European People’s Party, with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Layen for an economic aid package in a form of a grant and a credit line for the Macedonian business sector.

“I will ask for a grant to be included in the EU Budget for 2024, which would be used for the people’s essential needs, as well as for a credit line for the Macedonian businesses to help them adjust to the European rules and markets”, Mickoski said.