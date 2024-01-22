This is a part of the Memorandum signed by the Consortium of NGOs made up of the NGOs of the wives of Vice Prime Minister Bitici and the director of AR Erold Musliu, and based on which the grant of 620,000 euros was received.

These are the signatures of the wives of Bitiqi and Musliu. Both Fatmir Bitiqi and Erold Musliu know that they are caught 100:0, and both know that it is inadmissible while they are in high government positions, for their wives to take a grant of 620,000 euros, a process in which the government was also involved through the National Coordinator for the fight against terrorism, Dragan Kovacki announced today. Today we will disclose that after receiving the grant, they tried to cover their tracks. Namely, only 5 days after receiving the money, Bitici’s wife was deleted by authorized persons of her non-governmental organization, with a change recorded in the Central Register. Trading in influence happened by government decision.

The DKSK, JO, the Deputy Prime Minister for Good Governance and Prime Minister Kovacevski have so far remained silent on the case.

How long will Stevo Pendarovski, who has personally appointed the Director of the Intelligence Agency and who himself claims to be the most informed in the country, be silent?