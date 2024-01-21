The Government, in its scheme to distribute Albanian public sector workers hired under its diversity program, ordered the State Anti-Corruption Commission (DSK) to hire an imam.

DSK informed the public about this bizarre request. The man had finished the Islamic faculty and was hired in the Secretariat for implementation of the Ohrid Treaty – a department created to allow the DUI party to hire its political activist and thus increase the share of Albanians in the public service. The program was notorious for giving no-show jobs to DUI activists, but several years ago a decision was made to distribute the employees who do not have an actual work assignment to other institutions.