Skopje public transit will enter a strike tomorrow. Buses will operate only between 4:30 and 9, allowing people to get to work, but not to come back from work.

The reason is the failure of the city to pay the salaries for December. The union initially wanted to end all buses tomorrow, but decided to work the morning shift. This decision comes as schools are about the reopen after the winter break, which will only add to the chaos in the city.