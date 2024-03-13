As the elections draw near, Vesna Janevska, from the Education Commission of VMRO-DPMNE, highlighted the crucial issues overshadowed by political statements. She emphasized the delay in financial aid disbursement for students, the need for digitalization in universities, and the neglect of students with disabilities.

Janevska criticized certain schools’ priorities, such as renaming initiatives and unnecessary excursions, which detract from educational quality. She raised concerns about students missing classes due to religious obligations and the lack of attention to educational standards.

Furthermore, she pointed out the inadequate facilities and online teaching challenges in certain educational centers, questioning the allocation of funds for non-essential activities. Janevska also raised allegations of political interference within the Ministry of Education and urged Minister Shaqiri to address these issues promptly.

In conclusion, Janevska emphasized the importance of prioritizing education amidst the approaching elections, urging responsible action to prevent further decline in educational standards.