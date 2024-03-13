Stevo Pendarovski’s positions change under the slightest Bulgarian pressure, said VMRO-DPMNE, as the presidential campaign opened on the Bulgarian issue. Pendarovski was the first to try to exploit the dispute with Bulgaria, using his social media supporters to attack the VMRO-DPMNE candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova as weak on the issue, despite his own track record.

Now VMRO-DPMNE is responding with a video reminder of his past statements on Bulgaria.

Pendarovski used to claim that the Bulgarian demands for changes to our Constitution are interference in our internal affairs. But later, he changed his position and agreed to the demands, the VMRO-DPMNE video notes, before citing some of Pendarovski’s comments such as: “That is interference in our internal affairs. Full Stop”. “I fully agree that this position – change the Constitution and then we’ll talk – is a precedent of unseen proportions”.

The video goes on to show Pendarovski’s change of mind and his more recent comments. “I clearly declare my political position that I support the changes to the Constitution. I don’t think that they should be scary to us. I don’t think that the country will collapse if we include the Bulgarians and 6-7 additional nations to the Constitution”.

Pendarovski’s position is like playdough, it modifies under pressure, and, unfortunately, always to the detriment of Macedonian national interests. In his own mind, Pendarovski allowed the creation of a “precedent of unseen proportions” an d”interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia”. He forgets that he is paid to protect the Macedonian interests, our sovereignty and integrity, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.