President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova met on Monday with Larysa Dir, the Ambassador of Ukraine, Véronique Hulmann, the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, and David Geer, the head of the European Union delegation.

During the meeting, President Siljanovska Davkova expressed gratitude for the invitation extended by Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd to participate in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, scheduled for June 15 and 16 in Switzerland, according to a press release from the President’s Office. “President Siljanovska Davkova assessed that the upcoming summit represents a good opportunity to establish a dialogue platform for comprehensive, just, and enduring peace in Ukraine,” stated the release.

Siljanovska Davkova reaffirmed Macedonian support for Ukraine following the unprovoked and unjustified military aggression by the Russian Federation, calling for respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence within its internationally recognized borders and territorial waters.