Tetovo: Man stabbed by his son

Macedonia

02.01.2022 / 19:12

A 37 year old man from Tetovo was stabbed yesterday evening by his 17 year old son, who reportedly suffers from psychiatric issues.

The attacker was transferred to the Psychiatric hospital in Skopje.
