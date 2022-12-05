In a recent poll, the judiciary enjoyed the trust of only eight percent of citizens. Today’s developments in the court system are proof of why trust is so low.

Vesna Dameva, a former expert associate at the Criminal Court and a former member of the legal commission of SDSM, was elected as the president of the Judicial Council as the only candidate.

Her election follows after a few days ago Pavlina Crvenkovska also resigned from the position of president of the Judicial Council and complained about the pressures she suffered.

Dameva is a former member of SDSM’s legal commission. The newly elected president of the Judicial Council, Vesna Dameva, believes that the photo in which she is with the ex-leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev, cannot be a label that she is a member of a political party. She indicated that she had never been a member of a political party.

We are sympathizers, we are supporters. I don’t see anything controversial.