After receiving information about a deceased citizen of the Republic of Macedonia (M.J.) in the South African Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the competent Embassy in Cairo, contacted the competent authorities of the country, from where they received confirmation of the tragic event.

Our representatives are in constant and direct communication with the competent South African authorities as well as with the relatives of the deceased, both in terms of determining the details and organizing the transport of the remains of the deceased in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed today.