The mayors of all Skopje’s municipalities are coordinating to strip the City of Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska of her competencies over the Public Waste Collection Enterprise Komunalets, after a week of strike by the employes led to mountains of garbage in the city.

The strike followed after Arsovska fired large number of Komunlets employees and refuses to hire new, or to raise the salaries.

On Sunday evening the Komunalets garbage trucks started cleaning the garbage with a police assistance. Some of the municipalities’ mayors organized aid from other cities and managed to clean some of the garbage. Yet, it is not possible to clean the city in couple of hours after a week of leaving it on the streets, so the city is still clogged in garbage.