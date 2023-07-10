From Tuesday morning the City of Skopje will be without public transport because the Public Transport Enterprise’s (JSP) employees will start a strike at 4.30 a.m.

“The reason we are striking is the djusting of the minimal salaries to the Collective Agreement with our employer, the City of Skopje, refusal to pay us overtime, refusal to compensate the food expenses for the employees of the night shift, discrimination of the status ‘junior drivers’, because there are drivers with internationally recognized licences, and yet they remain ‘junior drivers’ for years”, the trade union representatives said on Monday.

The trade union claims that the management of the enterprise is legally obliged to negotiate with them, yet they remain silent, no reaction.

“We will start the strike at 4.30 in front of the JSP headquarters, and it will last until 12.30 p.m. If no one shows up to negotiate, all drivers will go home and Skopje will be left with no public transport”, the trade union informed.