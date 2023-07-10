The employees of the Administrative Court in Skopje submitted a criminal indictment against the Court’s President Burim Sejdini on the grounds of abuse of office, TV Alsat informed on Monday.

The indictment involves allegations for intentional expiring of over 190 cases from 2021 to 2023, mostly related to financial crimes within the Custom Administration and the Public revenue Office.

Further on, the indictment also involves suspicions for manual dispersion of the cases, despite the legal obligation to do that through the electronic AKMIS system. Anonymous reports claim that Sejdini also hired two new employees with conflict of interests, because they are a mother and a daughter.