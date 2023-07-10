For six years SDS and DUI didn’t lay even one brick at the hospital in Shtip, which the previous VMRO-DPMNE left in the final phase of realization, vMRO-DPMNE accused on monday.

“For six years the patients from the East of the country are treated in horrible conditions, despite that the current Government got the project in its final phase, with only about one year of works to be completed. SDS and DUI abandoned the project as it was in 2017. Over 300,000 off our compatriots gravitating around the hospital in Shtip for their health services are treated in horrible conditions because of SDS and DUI”, VMRO=DPMNE reacted.