The Government and its sycophants in the media were caught off guard by the opposition leader’s presentation of a plan for the country to join the EU and to preserve its identity. They hoped for another photo option, where PM Kovacevski would blame the opposition for everything wrong in this country.

The spin attempts began even while the leadership meeting was still going on, when certain reporters at the MP Club started spreading information that “it is certain” that Mickoski accepted the constitutional amendments. They claimed that Kovacevski offered some plan in three points, which Mickoski couldn’t refuse. Of course, nothing came out of it.

Mickoski, on his part, clearly explained after the meeting the conditions under which he would accept the constitutional amendments.

Kovacevski presentation to the media was painful to watch. After 10 minutes of idle talking, he welcomed Mickoski “acceptance” of the constitutional amendments, which was another lie. Faced with the fact that yet another of their spins failed, the PM made a futile attempt to “save the day” by using his favorite threats of “isolation” and “destabilization” of the country if his terms are rejected.

“I think that we shouldn’t bring ourselves in that situation, because we need integration, not isolation. We need unity, not exemption”, Kovacevski threatened.