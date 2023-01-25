At last night’s session, the government brought conclusions regarding the celebration of February 4, the day of Goce Delcev’s birth.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is obliged to take all measures to ensure the realization of the event, in accordance with the recommendations of the competent services announced at yesterday’s session of the Security Council.

The delegation, which on behalf of the Government will attend the Church of St. Spas in Skopje and lay flowers on Goce Delcev’s grave, will be composed of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski, the first deputy of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Political System and Inter-Community Relations, Artan Grubi, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski, the Minister of Defense, Slavjanka Petrovska and the Minister of Culture, Bisera Kostadinovska Stojcevska, informed the Government.

At the session, the Government did not discuss President Pendarovski’s request that MEP Angel Dzhambazki be declared persona non grata.