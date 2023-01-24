Alliance of Albanians leader Arben Taravari announced that the party will decide whether to join the SDSM – DUI led coalition on Friday. The party is actively courted by SDSM and DUI, who face internal strife and are unsure how long they can maintain their slim ruling majority.

AA officials have reportedly asked for three important ministries, such as Healthcare and Justice, in exchange for lending the Government their votes in Parliament. US Ambassador Angela Aggeler met with Taravari twice in the past few days and Taravari indicated that he is seeking advice from the embassy on his next moves. This move could prompt smaller Macedonian parties, such as DS, to leave the Government that would become majority ethnic Albanian.