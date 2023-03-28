The State Audit Office (SAO) after conducting an audit of the Pension and Disability Insurance Fund, informed that they have expressed an opinion with a reservation regarding the true and objective presentation of the financial statements and the compliance of the activities and financial transactions with the relevant legislation, guidelines and established policies.

An audit was carried out and a report was issued on the financial statements along with a compliance audit of the Pension and Disability Insurance Fund of Macedonia for 2020, where an opinion was expressed with a reservation about the truthfulness and objectivity of the financial statements and about compliance with legislation, guidelines and established policies, reads the summary of the SAO report, which is publicly available.

Furthermore, it is said that the audit included the implementation of the recommendations given in the Final Report of the Authorized State Auditor for 2020, and it was found that out of a total of eighteen recommendations, only one has been implemented, while the implementation of three recommendations is ongoing, and three recommendations have the status of partially implemented. Eleven recommendations were not implemented at all, said SAO.