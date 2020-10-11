The Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje is now officially full. Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce, who earlier today that the clinic is down to just ten beds, now informed that it is at capacity.

The clinic is one of the two front-line medical centers for Covid-19 patients in the capital, along with the 8th of September hospital. A field hospital is kept in reserve close to the clinic and it will begin receiving patients tomorrow, if the number of infections continues to outpace the number of those discharged.

Both clinics were hit with several resignations recently, as doctors and nurses, fed up with the poor treatment and the burden of the epidemic, began to leave for the private sector.