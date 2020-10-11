Macedonia marks October 11, the day of the World War Two uprising against the occupying Axis forces. On this day in 1941, groups of partisans attacked police stations and communication centers in Prilep and Kumanovo, in what was the first attack in the guerrilla fight aimed mainly against Bulgarian forces, as the country was divided between Bulgarian and Italian occupation zones.

The partisans were inspired mainly by the Macedonian national liberation ideal and managed to secure significant free territories during the war, especially with the decline of the Axis powers. The movement included a strong Communist element which wrestled power at the end of the war.

In his remarks, President Pendarovski, careful not to mention who the partisans were fighting against due to the growing historic dispute with Bulgaria, said that the “Macedonian partisans were part of the anti-fascist coalition and together with other just causes, chose the true side of history, in a all-encompassing struggle that surpassed ideologies”. Pendarovski also called for national reconciliation after the political tensions of the past years and fight against “growing racism, discrimination and neo-fascism”.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who has a difficult task persuading Bulgaria not to block the opening of accession talks with Macedonia, also avoided mentioning the neighboring country in his brief statement. Zaev has a longer address planned at the Kumanovo partisan memorial.