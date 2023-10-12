On the occasion of National Uprising Day on October 11, a delegation from the President’s Office, led by President Stevo Pendarovski, placed fresh flowers at the Partisan Cemetery memorial in Butel, Skopje. Additionally, the General Secretary of the President’s Office, Mile Boshnjakovski, participated in the National Uprising Day celebration in Kumanovo and laid fresh flowers at the Memorial Ossuary, as stated in a press release from the President’s Office. Delegations from the President’s Office also paid their respects by laying fresh flowers at various other significant locations, including the Monument to the Liberators of Skopje, the memorials for Metodija Andonov – Chento and Kuzman Josifovski – Pitu, and the Mound of the Unbeaten in Prilep.