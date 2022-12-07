Private bus transporters resumed their blockades of several traffic junctions in Skopje for the third day running. They are adamant that they will not remove the blockades until the debt they are owed by the City of Skopje is repaid. Meanwhile, the city authorities are issuing a new public call on Wednesday for private bus transporters to service bus lines 20 and 22.

During these two days, the City of Skopje and Mayor Arsovska did not come out with a position regarding the protests and the demands of private bus transporters.

There is no reaction from the City of Skopje, and no one is saying anything from their side, for the time being, the blockades will continue, the director of the private bus transporter “Sloboda Prevoz”, Lenin Jovanovski, told MIA.

He said they have been waiting to hear from the City to see what they will do, but there has been no approach or offer of an agreement, and, he stressed, the roadblocks remain for now.

On the other hand, the City of Skopje announced yesterday that a new public call will be issued today for private bus transporters to service bus lines 20 and 22.