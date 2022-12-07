The member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE Vlatko Gjorcev participates in the parliamentary security forum in Washington which is held in the US Senate.

The main topics of the forum are the war in Ukraine, the situation in Europe and the world, cyber security, the energy crisis and other related topics.

The forum will be addressed by senators Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, Cynthia Lummis and James Lankford, as well as 10 congressmen and representatives from institutions and organizations from the United States.

About 200 participants, as well as deputies from the US, the European Parliament, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Ukraine, Italy, Spain, France, etc., are taking part in the forum.