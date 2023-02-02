The Vice-President of VMRO-DPMNE, Timco Mucunski, held Wednesday two separate working meetings in Washington, where he presented the positions of VMRO-DPMNE and the Macedonian state interests and discussed issues related to the common security and improvement of the cooperation between the two countries.

The focus of the first meeting with the member of the US Congress, Bill Pascrell, was placed on the need to deepen the mutual cooperation between Macedonia and the US, with special emphasis on dealing with the security challenges that our countries face.

At the second meeting with the Director for Europe at the International Republican Institute, Paul McCarthy, Mucunski and McCarthy confirmed the excellent cooperation between VMRO-DPMNE and IRI in terms of all joint activities, programs, projects and direct support that they undertake with us. They jointly concluded that this type of cooperation should continue in the future, in the direction of the realization of new projects.

These meetings are another confirmation of the active participation of VMRO-DPMNE in international relations, the proactive role in representing and presenting Macedonian interests, as well as maintaining close ties with our partners and friends in the US and around the world.