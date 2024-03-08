The Ministry of Internal Affairs informs citizens that on 9/3/2024 (Saturday), in observance of the religious holiday Zadushnica, the Road Traffic Safety Unit at SVR Skopje will implement measures for a special traffic arrangement to ensure safe and smooth traffic flow.

Starting at 6 o’clock, traffic to the Butel city cemetery will follow a one-directional (circular) route. All vehicles will proceed along Butelska Street, turn left onto Aleksandar Urdarevski Street, then left onto Boca Ivanova Street, and finally, turn right at the entrance of the “Butel” cemetery. To exit the cemetery, vehicles should turn right onto Boca Ivanova Street, proceed to the roundabout on Butelska Street, turn left along Butelska Street, and then right onto Kemal Sejfula Street.

Additionally, a special traffic arrangement will be implemented in the vicinity of the “Kamnik” cemetery and in Gjorce Petrov.

SVR Skopje urges citizens to comply with the instructions provided by police officers for a smooth and orderly traffic experience.