Due to the insolvency of the “parent” company, the execution of the Agreement for granting state aid with the company “e.GO,” and any procedures outlined for the allocation of public funds, has been halted, as announced by the Directorate for TIRZ.

The suspension of state aid comes in response to publicly available information regarding the insolvency application filed by the “parent” company in FR Germany. The application has been submitted to the competent courts in that country. In light of this development, the Directorate for TIRZ, acting as a representative of the Government, is activating protective mechanisms outlined in the signed contract. These mechanisms specifically account for circumstances such as bankruptcy and liquidation, serving as prerequisites for discontinuing the disbursement of state aid, as explained by the Directorate for TIRZ.