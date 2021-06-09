30 thousand Chinese vaccines arrived from the “Sinovac” manufacturer, a donation from Turkey, arrived in the country, Health Minister Venko Filipce announced on Facebook.

I would like to once again express my gratitude to the Republic of Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their support, but above all, for the express delivery of the promised quantity, which is very important for us. The vaccines will be distributed to the vaccination sites throughout the country as soon as possible, wrote Filipce.