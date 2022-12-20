Turkish Assembly Speaker visits Skopje Macedonia 20.12.2022 / 8:58 The President of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop will visit the Parliament of Macedonia today. The Parliament’s press service announces that Sentop will have a meeting with Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi. Mustafa Şentop Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 21.12.2021 Turkish Assembly Speaker Şentop visits Macedonia Macedonia News Ziberi: Without a more active role of all segments of the government, there will hardly be a serious improvement with trust in the judiciary Pavle Trajanov: Reelection of all judges Grubi, Dimitrov and Osmani spent most money on retaurants, even more than Maricic The Finns, Hungarians and Turks are peoples of the yellow race, it is said in the 8th grade textbook, which is copied from Wikipedia VMRO-DPMNE: NSA director was part of the UBK heads during the wiretapping in 2015 Still no festive atmosphere in Skopje, New Year’s program not know Trust in justice system drops to 4% Mickoski: Next year in Sveti Nikole there will be a construction and investment boom, a continuation of what happened this year .
