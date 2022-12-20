A Christmas tree and a miserable luna park were placed on Macedonia Square in Skopje. The wooden houses are arranged and ready, but there are still no signs of life from them.

This is all that journalists and citizens know about the festive atmosphere and program this winter.

The press conference regarding New Year’s Eve, which the mayor Danela Arsovska said at the end of November that she would hold, has not yet taken place.

Meanwhile, on one of the televisions, the mayor said that due to the crisis, the decorations will be modest and that the city did not manage to buy its own decorations, as the mayor planned last year.

It is not known whether there will be a reception and if there is anyone who will sing, whether this year, unlike last year, Santa Claus will come and there will be a New Year’s program for children. Arsovska also mentioned that there will be domestic performers, but that she will provide additional information about it.