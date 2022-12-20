The scandal with the election of a new NSA director takes on new dimensions. The staff of Zecevic and Kovacevski, the new director Zarko Milosevski was part of the team of UBK chiefs in 2015. This logically raises the question of whether Milosevski was part of the illegal wiretapping scandal in 2015? asks the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

This doubt adds to the series of other stains in Milosevski’s career. It first came to light that the new director of the National Security Agency, Zarko Milosevski, is the signatory of the document that granted citizenship to Onishchenko, the person on the US blacklist. With this, it actually turns out that the staff of Kovacevski and Zecevic are most responsible for the international shame that befell Macedonia. In addition, Milosevski was the Assistant Director at the National Security Agency and when 215 criminals from the region and the world received Macedonian travel documents. Thirdly, in 2015, during the action of the Macedonian police in Divo Naselje, the son of Kovacevski and Zecevic was the head of the unit for extremism and he gave imprecise assessments about the group with which the security forces clashed. Let Kovacevski and Zecevic not hide and let them come out in public to answer for this. They named him and now they are responsible for saying how a man with so much baggage behind him can be the first person of NSA, VMRO-DPMNE points out.

Especially Kovacevski should know that consciously or not, in the end, he takes all the responsibility for the partisanship and criminalization of the institutions and he will be responsible for all of that, the party adds.