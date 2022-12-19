When we thought that the NSA from the time of Zaev had reached the bottom, then Kovacevski and Zecevic denied us and showed that they can do even worse, claims VMRO-DPMNE.

They chose Zarko Milosevski, the man whose signature granted citizenship to the controversial Onishchenko, as director of the National Security Agency. To make the shame bigger, Zarko Milosevski, as the assistant director for security checks, gave the positive opinion as the last in the procedure for checking security obstacles, and thus a person on the US blacklist received a Macedonian passport.

Milosevski was also the Assistant Director at the National Security Agency when 215 criminals from the region and the world receive Macedonian travel documents, among them there are international mobsters, drug dealers, hired killers, and even a member of ISIS.

Kovacevski and Zecevic are silent and do not give answers as to whether the newly appointed director of the National Security Agency, Zarko Milosevski, in 2015, during the action of the Macedonian police in Divo Naselje, was the head of the unit for extremism and he gave imprecise assessments about the group with which the security forces clashed.

The silence of Kovacevski and Zecevic means recognition of all these scandals related to the name of Zarko Milosevski. Obviously, when choosing the director of the NSA, Kovacevski and Zecevic were not guided by the capacity of the staff and the interests of the citizens and the state, but were guided purely by the party’s needs and wishes. That’s why the security situation is at this level and that’s why the reputation of Macedonia in the world is destroyed, says VMRO-DPMNE