The young doctors Stojan Lazarov and Andrej Kotsev made accusations of irregularities and bias by the management of the General Hospital with expanded activity in Kocani.

They duly applied in the call for the employment of six doctors, but even though they were higher on the ranking list, they were rejected. Instead, candidates who had fewer points, had a lower average and were in the seventh and eighth place on the list were accepted.

The director of the hospital, contrary to the proposed list, removed us and admitted people who have double-digit fewer points. Since such a decision is made, we ask ourselves what is the need for an average in grades, taking an exam and why the Commission exists, noted Stojan Lazarov.

The two doctors from Kocani requested a meeting with the Minister of Health, Bekim Sali, in order to inform him about the case and ask for his assistance in its clearing up.