At the five elementary schools in Kocani Municipality, eastern Macedonia, a total of 206 first graders enlisted, which is 37% less than last year.

The Kocani Municipality registered 147 written parents’ statements that their children won’t enlist in the first grade, mostly because of immigration.

The number of first graders is seriously reduced in neighboring municipality of Vinica, too. The decrease there is 13%, but is increasing each year.