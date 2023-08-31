Vinica: Man arrested for assaulting a German citizen Macedonia 31.08.2023 / 22:18 A 60 year old man from a village near Vinica was arrested on Tuesday evening, suspected of indecently touching a 26 year old German citizen. Delcevo police detained the attacker and are preparing charges. assaultvinicagerman Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 12.06.2023 We are disappearing: From 13% to 37% decrease in the number of enlisted first graders Macedonia 05.02.2022 Village of German snowed in for four days, villagers are running out of food and medicine Macedonia 17.01.2022 German expert report on the Tetovo hospital fire delivered this weekend, but it will take time to have it translated Macedonia News WW1 grenades exploded during a fire near Dojran PR official from Mayor Arsovska’s office attacked a journalist Mickoski discussed the Bulgarian demands and the high corruption rate with the newly appointed Austrian Ambassador DUI’s favorite contractor Ademi spends the money from public contracts on yachts and expensive wardrobe Kovacevski agrees to meet Mickoski, but not to discuss elections PM Kovachevski announced a milk crisis and new measures concerning the foodstuff profit margins Osmani – Jaishankar: New chapter in relations with India through enhanced economic cooperation and regional connectivity The school year starts tomorrow, a spring break is introduced for the first time .
