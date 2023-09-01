The announcement from French President Emmanuel Macron that the Balkan countries will not join the EU as full members but as part of his plan for a “multi-speed Europe”, could not have come at a worse time for Dimitar Kovacevski’s campaign to use the allure of the European Union for yet another demand for national concessions from the Macedonians. Kovacevski had an entire public relations campaign planned over the announcement cajoled from European Council President Charles Michel that the Balkan countries could be allowed to join by 2030, when Macron, who already vetoed Macedonia’s EU accession talks once, said that the membership will not be actual, full EU membership.

So, to respond to this new crisis, Kovacevski took to explaining Macron’s statement. In his reading of the statement, “multi-speed Europe” does not mean that member states will have different levels of political power and influence in the EU, but it means that the candidate countries will join “at different speeds”.